PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way

Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash.

When crews arrived, the driver was found trapped inside the cabin of a smashed U-Haul with critical injuries. Photos posted by the South King Fire Department shows crews using the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver.

After successfully getting the patient out of the wreckage, they were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Crews closed down the street between S 344th St. and S 348th St. to investigate the crash. At the time, they were asking other drivers to avoid the area – adding that the road would be closed for an extended period of time.

Details about what led up to the crash are limited.

This is a developing story.