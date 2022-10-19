PHOTOS: Crews battle brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital

Crews fought a brush fire that flared up near the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to the Snoqualmie Fire Department (SFD), at around 8:00 a.m., crews responded to a slow-moving brush fire in a wooded area between the hospital and Snoqualmie Parkway.

The fire was about 50 feet by 100 feet in size, located near a walking trail and pond.

SFD officials say they are working to establish a fire line to contain it. Once that perimeter has been made, crews will then start pouring water on the flames.

Crews with the SFD, Fall City Fire Department and Eastside Fire and Rescue will likely be responding to this brush fire all day, saying that they will need to monitor the situation throughout the night.

The cause of the brush fire remains unknown.

No buildings or homes are being threatened at this time.

This is a developing story.