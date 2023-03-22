PHOTOS: A look back at the deadly 2014 Oso landslide that killed 43 people

On March 22, 2014, a landslide devoured an entire subdivision of the town of Oso in Snohomish County, killing 43 people. It remains the deadliest landslide in U.S. history.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ OSO, WA - MARCH 25: A structure sits in ruins in the aftermath of a mudslide and related flooding on March 25, 2014 in Oso, Washington. A massive mudslide on March 22 has killed at least fourteen and left many missing. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

In late 2021, Snohomish County Council approved $4.8 million in the 2022 budget to secure the last piece of funding needed to build a memorial commemorating the Oso Slide. Family and friends have been advocating for a memorial for years.