Person trapped climbing through parking lot wall, rescued by fire crew

A person was rescued in Yelm after trying to climb through an opening in a wall and getting stuck.

S.E. Thurston Fire Authority says a person was trying to climb through the wall surrounding the Walmart parking lot in Yelm, made of interlocking stone panels. While going through the opening, the panels broke free and fell on the person’s leg, trapping them.

Crews arrived and used jacks to lift the panels up and get the person through.

