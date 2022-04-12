Person stabbed, shots fired and officers bit in incident at Seattle homeless encampment

Seattle police are investigating after one person was stabbed and shots were fired in a homeless encampment in the Chinatown-International District on Monday.

Police responded to an encampment near 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street around 10 a.m. for multiple reports of a man shooting a rifle.

When they arrived, they didn't see the shooter, but they found a man with stab wounds to the arm and torso. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police discovered that a woman who lives in the encampment was having a disagreement with another man and woman living in the encampment. She then allegedly stabbed that man.

After the stabbing, a man went into the victim's tent and grabbed a gun. Witnesses reported that that man began firing after the stabbing suspect as she ran away. He put the gun back into the victim's tent.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The woman who was with the stabbing victim would not allow police to search her tent for weapons when they arrived. When officers tried to arrest her for obstruction, she allegedly hit an officer in the leg and scratched another, drawing blood on both. She was arrested for third-degree assault.

As police were searching the encampment for weapons and evidence in the shooting and stabbing, patrol car video showed the same man who fired the gun steal a medical kit that was placed near a patrol car. The kit contained hundreds of dollars' worth of medical supplies and police equipment, according to SPD.

Officers were unable to locate the shooting/theft suspect and the stabbing suspect.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing, shooting, or theft should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

