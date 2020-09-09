Person stabbed aboard Port Townsend ferry, two suspects taken into custody

One person was stabbed aboard a Port Townsend ferry and both suspects are now in custody, according to Washington State Patrol, Trooper Chelse Hodgson.

The stabbing happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday aboard the ferry. Hodgson said in a tweet the victim is being transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The ferry has been placed in lockdown and secured at this time in Port Townsend.

It's unclear the extent of the victim's injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and the article will be updated.