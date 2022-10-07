Person shot multiple times in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

Police say someone was shot multiple times Friday night in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. It's the tenth person shot in the first week of October in the city.

According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department, officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to Airport Way S. and S. Forest St.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 46-year-old man was taken in serious condition to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the suspect fled the area but did not provide a description.

Just two hours earlier, SPD said officers were called to a shooting on NW 85th St. One person was injured in that shooting and no suspect description was given.

Earlier in the evening, FOX 13 News reported that eight people had been injured and one person killed in shootings across Seattle in the first week of October.