Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning.

Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot.

When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in about a victim in the 5600 block of South 318th Court.

Investigators determined the cases were all connected.

Police said the victim was shot in the head at the Lowes parking lot and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, there are no suspects at this time.

Detectives are still determining what led up to the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Departments tip line at 253-288-7403.