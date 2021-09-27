Person shot by Snohomish County deputy in Safeway parking lot

An independent agency is investigating after a person was shot by a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Safeway at 17520 State Route 9 just before 3 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

The condition of the suspect is unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The SMART team will be investigating the officer-involved shooting. The team consists of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State patrol and community members who respond to and investigate police use-of-force.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

