Person shot by Snohomish County deputy in Safeway parking lot
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash - An independent agency is investigating after a person was shot by a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Safeway at 17520 State Route 9 just before 3 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.
The condition of the suspect is unknown. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
The SMART team will be investigating the officer-involved shooting. The team consists of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State patrol and community members who respond to and investigate police use-of-force.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
