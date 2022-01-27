Suspect shot in Spanaway by Pierce County deputy

A Pierce County deputy has shot a person, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The shooting occurred at Military Road S. and Pacific Avenue in Spanaway, near the O'Reilly's Auto Parts parking lot.

The deputy was not injured and the suspect was sent to the hospital.

The extent of the suspect's injuries are unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

