Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed Auburn apartment complex

Published 
Updated 10:52PM
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle
article

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed at an Auburn apartment complex Thursday night. 

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Copper Gate Apartments on Auburn Way N.

Police say they found the victim in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Auburn police say they have a suspect, but that person is not in custody.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, and the victim and suspect apparently knew each other, according to Auburn PD. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 