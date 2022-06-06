Person shot and killed at Mill Creek apartment complex

Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed at a Mill Creek apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hawthorne Apartments around 6:10 a.m. on June 5.

When they arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told FOX 13 that he heard what sounded like construction early in the morning.

"I thought for a second that it might be gunshots, but it's so quiet and safe around here, that I didn't think it was," he told FOX 13. He also said heard shouting following the loud noise and a truck that started up shortly after.

Detectives say they believe this shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Mill Creek Police have not issued any suspect information, or if that person is still outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Bart Foutch or Det. Chris White at 425-745-6175 or email at investigations@millcreekwa.gov.