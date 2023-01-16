Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place

A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening.

West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m.

The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to help them out.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and expect delays due to traffic stops.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured or the extent of their injuries.

RELATED: Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story.