Person of interest sought in King County child porn investigation

KING COUNTY - Deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office are looking for this man in connection with a child porn investigation. 

Investigators say he's a person of interest in a case involving distribution of child pornography. 

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311 and reference case# C20009476. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.