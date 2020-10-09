Person of interest sought in King County child porn investigation
KING COUNTY - Deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office are looking for this man in connection with a child porn investigation.
Investigators say he's a person of interest in a case involving distribution of child pornography.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311 and reference case# C20009476. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.