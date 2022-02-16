Person killed in Pierce County hit-and-run

article

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on SR-162 in Orting on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the area of SR-162 near Orville Road East around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a car-pedestrian crash.

Washington State Patrol said the car did not stick around, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

SR-162 is blocked in both directions.

In the span of a day and a half, four people were killed on Pierce County roads.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a tow truck driver was hit and killed by a semi-truck on I-5 north near Milton. The driver of the semi was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence.

In Lakewood around 3 p.m. that same day, a work truck and semi-truck crashed on I-5 southbound, near 84th Street E. Two right lanes are currently blocked from that crash.

Later in the day, around 11 p.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Tacoma on I-5 near the Portland Avenue exit.

