Person killed in head-on crash on I-90 near Preston, portion of roadway closed

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

PRESTON, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are investigating after one person was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate-90, near Preston. 

According to WSP, one car driving eastbound crossed over into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.  The driver that crossed into the other lane was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Westbound I-90, near SR-18, is closed east of Preston.

