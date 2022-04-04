Person killed in head-on crash on I-90 near Preston, portion of roadway closed
PRESTON, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are investigating after one person was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate-90, near Preston.
According to WSP, one car driving eastbound crossed over into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on. The driver that crossed into the other lane was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Westbound I-90, near SR-18, is closed east of Preston.
