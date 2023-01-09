Person killed by falling tree in Fall City

article

A person was killed Monday morning after a tree fell onto them in Fall City, fire officials said.

Crews with Eastside Fire and Rescue and Fall City Fire responded to a report of a tree that fell on Southeast 46th Street.

Officials said the tree had fell on one person. Crews performed life-saving efforts, but the person died at the scene.

People in the foothills were asked to avoid travel if possible as the area is experiencing high winds.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.