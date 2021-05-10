Woman arrested for vehicular homicide after hitting, killing person changing tire on I-5 in Tacoma

A woman was arrested for vehicular homicide Monday morning after hitting and killing person changing a tire on Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a person was changing a tire on the right shoulder in the northbound collector-distributor lanes at S. 28th Street when they were hit by a car. The person died at the scene.

The woman who hit him later admitted that she was distracted by her cell phone when the crash happened.

Troopers said the two right lanes were blocked while the investigation continues.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

