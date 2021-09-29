Person injured in Renton hit-and-run, police looking for suspect

article

A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Renton, and police need help finding the suspect vehicle.

Renton Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car near Puget Drive and Talbot Road South. The suspect, driving a dark blue, mid-size SUV, drove off.

The woman suffered leg fractures and was taken to the hospital. She told officers that she was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the SUV.

Investigators were on-scene to investigate the crash, and police say the suspect car likely has damage to the front of it.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call 911.

