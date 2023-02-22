Person in critical condition after stabbing in Redmond

Redmond Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to calls for the stabbing at the corner of 156th Ave. NE and NE 28th St.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, who was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Redmond Police at 425-556-2500.

