Person hospitalized after hit-and-run at Tacoma protest

A person was sent to the hospital with what police believe are serious injuries after a hit-and-run at a protest in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma police, a vehicle drove up over the curb outside the Lemay Car Museum and hit the person standing there before driving off.

A public meeting hosted by Tacoma Safe was held at the museum. Tacoma Safe is a community-led campaign advocating for the City Council to address rising crime.

Police have not specified what the group were protesting

The person hit was transported to the hospital before first responders could arrive. A witness told police that the person had serious injuries.

Police have not released any information on the victim. They have also not released a description of the vehicle involved.

This is a developing story.

