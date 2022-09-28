Portion of 1st Ave. S closed after person hit by vehicle, killed in SODO

Seattle police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the SODO neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Ave. S, near S. Holgate Street, just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person hit.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the incident. Police have not specified if they are looking for a driver.

A portion of 1st Ave. S. will remain closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.