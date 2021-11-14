Person hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A person was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Puyallup.
Puyallup Police say a suspected impaired driver was heading north on South Meridian near 31st Avenue before 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver went off the road and hit and killed a pedestrian.
The Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team was on scene to conduct a DUI fatality crash investigation. Meridian Street was closed by the Ram Restaurant while they investigated.
