Person hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Puyallup

A person was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Puyallup.

Puyallup Police say a suspected impaired driver was heading north on South Meridian near 31st Avenue before 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver went off the road and hit and killed a pedestrian.

The Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team was on scene to conduct a DUI fatality crash investigation. Meridian Street was closed by the Ram Restaurant while they investigated.

