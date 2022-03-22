Expand / Collapse search

Person hit by car in Tacoma; has life-threatening injuries

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened on South 70th Street and South 68th Street at about 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said the person had life-threatening injuries. 

Police have shut down the roadway for the investigation. 

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 

