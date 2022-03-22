Person hit by car in Tacoma; has life-threatening injuries

Tacoma police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on South 70th Street and South 68th Street at about 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said the person had life-threatening injuries.

Police have shut down the roadway for the investigation.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

