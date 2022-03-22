Person hit by car in Tacoma; has life-threatening injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on South 70th Street and South 68th Street at about 5:30 a.m.
Investigators said the person had life-threatening injuries.
Police have shut down the roadway for the investigation.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
