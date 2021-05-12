Person found dead after shooting between suspect, Pierce County deputy

One person was found shot dead Wednesday after a shots were fired at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy.

South Sound 911 received reports of an unwanted person inside a vehicle around 4 p.m. in a Spanaway neighborhood, near 173rd St. and A St.

A responding Pierce County deputy approached the vehicle and shots were fired, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team media release. The deputy was shot at but uninjured, Tacoma Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to attempt to communicate with the person inside the vehicle. After multiple attempts, SWAT officers approached the vehicle and found the person inside dead. The identity of the person found is unknown.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, made up of several local law enforcement agencies, is investigating. TPD said it is unsure who fired shots at the deputy. Officer Boyd said the Pierce County Force Investigation Team is also working to determine if the deputy fired shots.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram