Person found dead after fire inside Seattle residential building

A person has been found dead inside a Seattle residential building after a fire broke out inside, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Fire Department were called to a building in the 300 block of W. Roy Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews were able to put the fire out after an hour. The person was found dead inside the room where the fire started.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Seattle Fire are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

