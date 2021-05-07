Person barricaded inside building after reported shooting in Seattle neighborhood

Police are responding to a reported shooting near Seattle's Chinatown-International District and Yesler Terrace where one person is barricaded inside a building.

SPD officers responded to the shooting at Yesler Way and Broadway around 6 p.m. Friday.

A 58-year-old man was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Fire Department.

SPD is investigating what lead up to the shooting. SWAT teams are on-site responding to the incident. The suspect or suspects involved is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

