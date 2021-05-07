Expand / Collapse search

Person barricaded inside building after reported shooting in Seattle neighborhood

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Seattle
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - Police are responding to a reported shooting near Seattle's Chinatown-International District and Yesler Terrace where one person is barricaded inside a building.

SPD officers responded to the shooting at Yesler Way and Broadway around 6 p.m. Friday. 

A 58-year-old man was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Fire Department.

SPD is investigating what lead up to the shooting. SWAT teams are on-site responding to the incident. The suspect or suspects involved is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

