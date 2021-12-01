Permits available to cut down Christmas trees from Olympic National Forest

article

Permits are available for those who wish to cut down a tree from the Olympic National Forest.

Trees may be cut from along roads, from forest plantations and in the understory of older stands. Make sure you're on Forest Service land before you cut anything down.

Permits are $5 per tree, with a maximum of five permits that you can purchase.

Some things to know before you go:

You need to print out and bring your permit with you.

Cut trees only if there is a standing tree within 10 feet to avoid denuding areas.

Do not cut trees within 100 feet of campgrounds or trailheads.

Each forest has limitations on the size of the tree you can cut and the species of trees that are permitted. See a map of the different areas of the Olympic National Forest that you can cut trees from.

Any evergreen are available for cutting except Western White Pine.

Tree Height: 15 feet maximum.

Do not remove the top of the tree; cut down the entire tree.

Washington State Law requires a hauling permit for hauling more than five trees on/in a vehicle at one time.

If the tree is too big to transport inside of your vehicle, wrap it in canvas to prevent wind damage.

Tools you might want to consider bringing with you include a measuring tape to ensure you select a tree that fits in your home; handsaw to cut your tree; gloves to protect your hands; boots to protect your feet; a tarp to sit on and/or to move your tree once it's cut; and rope or straps to secure your tree to your vehicle.

The Forest Service wants to remind people that Christmas tree cutting is prohibited within the Quinault Special Management Area, designated wilderness, and Research Natural Areas.

You can get your permit here.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram