Performer Portugal. The Man recognizes the Tulalip Tribe during performance at WaMu Theater

alt-J and Portugal. The Man teamed up to co-headline a North American Tour. On Tuesday, the groups made a stop at Seattle’s WaMu Theater, bringing psychedelic indie rock to the Emerald City.

The tour was announced in September of 2021 and right before hitting the road, both groups released new music: with alt-J releasing full-length album, "The Dream" and Portugal. The Man releasing the single, "What, Me Worry?"

Portugal. The Man, from Alaska, is known for bringing activism into their music. Before taking the stage they honored the Tulalip Tribe. Band member Zach Carothers said, "We want to recognize that land that we are on is not ours."

He invited on stage tribal representative Kayah George who spoke to the crowd about the atrocities her ancestors faced.

The group pulled on the heartstrings of Seattleites during their performance, flashing screens that said "bring back the Sonics," and "Ichiro for hall of fame."

Portugal. The Man previously won a GRAMMY in 2017 for their song "Feel It Still."

British-based band alt-J has seen three songs chart on the U.S. Billboard charts including, "U&ME," "Left Hand Free" and "In Cold Blood."

The two groups were joined by punk rockers Cherry Glazzerr as tour support.