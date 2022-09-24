Pepsi bids farewell to summer with s'mores-flavored sodas

article

While you may not be sitting around a campfire, PepsiCo has found a way for consumers to have a taste of the leisure summer activity season with its s'mores-inspired sodas.

The "S'mores Collection" features three flavors: toasty marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate.

The flavors will be available in the 7.5 oz Pepsi mini cans.

Consumers are encouraged to mix the three drinks to get the full taste of a s'more. The company even offers different drink recipes depending on how they like their s'mores.

"S'mores is one of the most unapologetically delicious treats that everyone likes to enjoy in a different way. So, on the last day of summer, we at Pepsi are thrilled to introduce an entirely new way to s'more with our Pepsi S'mores Collection," Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a news release. "This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s'mores to their liking – with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate – in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess. We can't wait for fans to try it."

2,000 lucky people will be able to win the drink without buying it. Fans must upload an image or description of how they s'more on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes and follow @Pepsi for a chance to win.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.