People in western Washington could soon have a different area code

Washingtonians who live in the 360 area code zone could soon be seeing a different three-digit number representing the area.

Phone providers are running out of 360 numbers, and new customers could have a 564 area code in the future, according to the Everett Herald.

The 564 area code is considered an "overlay" code because it encompasses other area codes, as mapped out by the North American Numbering Plan Administration.

Area code 360 serves western Washington except for Seattle and Tacoma. It includes the cities of Vancouver, Bellingham and Olympia.

The same thing could happen with other area codes down the road, according to the Herald.

The 564 area code is the state's sixth area code and it has been around since 2017.

