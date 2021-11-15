People in town of Hamilton in Skagit County urged to evacuate due to flooding

Flooding is expected to continue in Skagit County from Monday through Tuesday due to the heavy rain hitting the region.

County officials are now urging residents who live in the town of Hamilton to evacuate.

As of 4 a.m., the Skagit River is projected to crest in Concrete at 38.51 feet at 10 a.m. Monday, Mount Vernon at 37.46 feet at 10 a.m. Tuesday and the Samish River is forecasted to crest at 13.33 feet at 4 a.m. Monday.

A flood warning was issued as there are multiple areas of localized flooding along the Skagit, Sauk, & Samish Rivers along with their tributaries, officials said.

For people in Hamilton, the Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Hamilton Baptist Church.

Several trees have also fallen due to strong winds that hit the area overnight.

Officials said if river levels continue to rise, residents in other areas may be encouraged to evacuate.

For updated river forecasts please visit www.skagitcounty.net/flood or call the River Level Hotline at 360-416-1404.

Anyone with questions or who is not sure where to go can call the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1892.

