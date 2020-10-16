People head to local movie theaters for the first time in months

Friday, local movie theaters opened their doors for the first time in months and people were excited to get back to the big screen.

The weather is supposed to be rainy and cloudy this weekend, giving people the perfect reason to head back to the movies after the governor loosened restrictions.

At the Admiral in West Seattle, the line stretched out the door as folks took the opportunity to see the first Friday night flick in a long time.

“We were super excited when the Admiral Theater was back open,” said Allison Crowston. “Something about going to the movies is magical,” she added.

Crowston says she and her husband had not been to a movie since January. They have walked past the closed doors of their neighborhood theater in West Seattle for months and made sure to buy their tickets in advance for their date night.

“I’m very excited to be here,” said Crowston.

Across town at The Beacon in Columbia City, it’s also opening night, but things are a little different.

Instead of selling tickets at the door Casey Moore, owner of The Beacon, says they know exactly how many people are coming to the show.

“It seemed like the most responsible way to kind of get people back into the movie theater,” said Moore.

The Beacon is putting its focus on renting out the theater. Moore says it’s a way to slowly get back into the swing of things.

People can go online and rent the space for their party. Groups can be no larger than 12 people due to capacity restrictions. You can choose the movie you want to watch or let The Beacon staff choose a movie for you based on information you provide.

Moore says it’s all new for them, but the neighborhood is already showing support.

“Reach out with such enthusiasm after about seven months of going dark it means the world to us. I mean it’s awesome. I mean it’s the reason we didn’t give up during the pandemic,” he said.

For more information on The Beacon or renting a theater click here.

For more information on The Admiral or to get tickets in advance click here.