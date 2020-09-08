People evacuate homes in Thurston County due to wildfires

Tuesday, wildfires ripped through Thurston County forcing families from their homes.

Officials say the fire started after a transformer blew, spreading quickly due to winds. Officials say it grew to about fifty acres and destroyed homes, and other structures.

At 3:25 p.m., a level 3 evacuation order was sent out through Thurston County for Mima Road Southwest, from Bordeaux Road South to Mima Gate Road.

Dozens of families evacuated their homes and gathered at roadblocks.

“Just doing the best we can now, but this is a really great community. Everybody helps everybody. So, it’ll be fine; we’ll be fine,” said Jessica Canty.

Crews were able to help reunite Canty with her dog. Like many other families, she waited for answers, unsure of if and how the fire affected her property.

“At this point, I’m assuming everything’s a loss,” she said.

Officials say the reunification site is at Littlerock Elementary and animal shelter is at Thurston County Fairgrounds.