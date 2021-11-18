People escape Tacoma house fire

People inside a Tacoma home safely evacuated after a fire overnight.

Crews responded at about midnight to a report of a residential structure fire in the 5200 block of South Pine Street.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen from the second floor.

Crews knocked down the bulk of the fire and crews stayed at the scene to monitor hot spots.

People inside the home escaped and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

