People can still register to vote at centers in King County opening this weekend

Starting Saturday, vote centers open throughout King County, giving folks a last minute chance to have their voice heard.

Online voting registration ended on Monday.

However, you still have options to register to vote.

“If you have not yet registered, you can still come up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, but you do have to do that in person,” said Kendall Hodson.

Hodson is the Chief of Staff with King County Elections.

This weekend several different vote center locations are opening in King County, allowing folks the chance to register to vote and to cast their ballots in person.

There are vote centers in Bellevue, Federal Way, Kenmore, Kent, Renton and Seattle.

At each of these vote centers, social distancing is a big focus.

Hodson says to maintain safety, they are using arena-sized locations like the Accesso ShoWare Center, Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, The Dempsey Indoor Center at UW, and CenturyLink Field Event Center.

At the CenturyLink Field location, people have the option to stay in their car, and elections officials will bring your registration information and your ballot right to the window.

“People are really excited they really want to count those votes. They’re looking forward to having the opportunity to do so and they’re really excited our voters are turning out in record numbers. Our goal is to make sure as many people have their voice heard and it’s a dream come true to have this many people voting,” said Hodson.

King County Elections officials suggest if you have not already mailed in your ballot, to use a drop box.

For addresses, times and more information on the vote centers click here.