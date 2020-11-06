Pennsylvania GOP turns to US Supreme Court

article

Pennsylvania Republicans are turning to the U.S. Supreme Court to ask for an order that mail ballots arriving after Election Day in the battleground state be segregated. The state's top elections official already had ordered those ballots be kept apart.

The emergency request Friday came as Democrat Joe Biden inched ahead of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

The plea is part of an ongoing Republican appeal to the Supreme Court to try to keep ballots received in the mail after Election Day from being counted. The state's top court granted a three-day extension, and the Supreme Court refused to block it. But Democratic Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told local officials to keep the ballots separate because the high court hasn't ultimately decided whether to step in.

Republicans presented no evidence that counties are not adhering to Boockvar's orders, but said, "It is unclear whether all county boards are following them in the post-election chaos."

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the state.

