Peninsula School District welcoming 6th graders back to classrooms

Education
Older students in the Peninsula School District are heading back to the classroom this week as many other districts have only younger students currently transitioned back to in-person learning. Q13's Steve Kiggins reports.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Classroom instruction is expanding, this time for sixth graders in the South Sound. The Peninsula School District says it is ready to expand in-person learning and will begin Thursday and Friday, where middle school students will leave their at-home classrooms behind. 

"We all are concerned about safety," said Cheryl Morris, who said she was helping to ferry around her older sibling’s young children.

She says this last school year has been challenging but she is confident the district can keep students all right.

"They are really trying to put a lot of safety procedures in place," she said.

Part of those procedures were gleaned from a study held last December where local schools joined other districts investigating the virus.  The study revealed staff can control the virus’s spread if countermeasures are followed closely, and that younger people don’t necessarily transmit the disease as easily as older people.

Seventh and eighth graders scheduled for March 1st, then ninth graders will go back later on the 11th.

