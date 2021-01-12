Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:54 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
18
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:14 PM PST until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:40 AM PST until THU 12:43 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:36 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Pacific County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:54 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County

Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump

Published 
News
Associated Press

Article of impeachment introduced against President Trump

On Monday, House Democrats formally introduced an article of impeachment against the president for inciting last week’s violent insurrection at the Capitol. Many Bay Area representatives want to vote on impeaching the president as soon as possible.

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, less than a week after the president fomented the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used "as a means of punishment or usurpation" and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation. Pelosi has called on Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Trump unfit to serve.

As the House appears on the cusp of a bipartisan impeachment of Trump, Pence encouraged Congress to avoid actions to "further divide and inflame the passions of the moment" and to focus on smoothing the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Pelosi has said if Pence rejects use of the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach him. Already, at least three Republicans have said they would vote for that.