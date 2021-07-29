Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes arrested, hospitalized following physical altercation with LAPD officers

article

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation after New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested following an altercation with officers in Woodland Hills. According to the department, the incident may have involved force being applied to Hayes’ neck.

Hayes is the son of former NFL player Jonathan Hayes who is the head coach and general manager of the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

Around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Topanga Division were called to a reported domestic dispute at a home located near the intersection of Fallbrook Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found Hayes in the front yard of the home and said they needed to speak with the victim and requested him to stay outside.

LAPD officials said body-worn video shows despite verbal commands and blocking his path into the home, Hayes tried to enter the house multiple times, which caused them to call for backup assistance. Officers then attempted to place Hayes’ hands behind his back, but the department says the young NBA star was able to break free from the officers’ grip, which resulted in one of the officers being pushed into a wall.

At that point, "officers utilized physical force to take Hayes down to the ground to overcome his resistance." Once Hayes, listed at 6 feet and 11 inches tall was on the ground, he continued to resist, the LAPD said.

For about two and a half minutes, officers "utilized two deployments of the taser, as well as body weight and physical force during the altercation," LAPD said in a press release. Hayes was subsequently handcuffed and arrested for resisting arrest.

Hayes was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation before he was medically released and booked into the Van Nuys Jail.

An officer was also treated and released for injuries sustained in the incident.

LAPD said the woman who made the initial domestic dispute call declined to cooperate with officers.

LAPD is conducting an internal investigation. The Pelicans are also in the process of gathering information, according to ESPN.

