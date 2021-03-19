Pedestrian struck, killed on SR-18 at SR-516 interchange

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the side of SR-18 early Friday morning in King County.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., but the investigation was still causing road closures in the area as of 7 a.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said a semi hit a pedestrian on the side of the highway near the SR-516 interchange. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The big rig driver stayed at the scene and is working with police.

The victim has not been identified yet.

As of 7 a.m., all westbound lanes of SR-18 were still blocked. Traffic was being routed off of SR-18 at SR-516 and then back onto I-5 at Auburn-Black Diamond Road

