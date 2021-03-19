Pedestrian struck, killed on SR-18 at SR-516 interchange
KING COUNTY - A pedestrian was struck and killed on the side of SR-18 early Friday morning in King County.
The crash happened around 3 a.m., but the investigation was still causing road closures in the area as of 7 a.m.
Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said a semi hit a pedestrian on the side of the highway near the SR-516 interchange. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The big rig driver stayed at the scene and is working with police.
Pedestrian struck, killed on SR-18 (Q13 News photo)
The victim has not been identified yet.
Advertisement
As of 7 a.m., all westbound lanes of SR-18 were still blocked. Traffic was being routed off of SR-18 at SR-516 and then back onto I-5 at Auburn-Black Diamond Road
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram