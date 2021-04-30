Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Monroe

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Monroe
Q13 FOX

Pedestrian killed by train

Police say the person who died was clipped by a train and it does not appear to be a suicide.

MONROE, Wash. - Police say a person was killed Friday morning after being struck by a train in Monroe. 

Monroe Police say it happened around 6:15 a.m. east of the Main Street railroad crossing. 

Investigators say the person killed, a male, was clipped by the train. It doesn't appear to be a suicide. 

The fatal incident closed three more railroad crossings Friday morning while police investigated.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram