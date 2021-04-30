Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Monroe

Police say a person was killed Friday morning after being struck by a train in Monroe.

Monroe Police say it happened around 6:15 a.m. east of the Main Street railroad crossing.

Investigators say the person killed, a male, was clipped by the train. It doesn't appear to be a suicide.

The fatal incident closed three more railroad crossings Friday morning while police investigated.

