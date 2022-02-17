Pedestrian struck, killed by Sounder train in Kent

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Sounder train Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. in Kent.

Sound Transit officials said commuters should expect significant delays on the south line as police investigate.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

