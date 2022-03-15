Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on SR 900

By FOX 13 News Staff
A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a semi on SR 900.

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi early Tuesday morning in Seattle

The collision happened on State Route 900 at South 129th Street before 2 a.m.

Transportation officials said the collision was blocking all lanes on westbound SR 900 at South 129th Street but later reopened. 

Troopers will continue to investigate.

