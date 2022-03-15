Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on SR 900

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi early Tuesday morning in Seattle.

The collision happened on State Route 900 at South 129th Street before 2 a.m.

Transportation officials said the collision was blocking all lanes on westbound SR 900 at South 129th Street but later reopened.

Troopers will continue to investigate.

