Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on SR 900
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi early Tuesday morning in Seattle.
The collision happened on State Route 900 at South 129th Street before 2 a.m.
Transportation officials said the collision was blocking all lanes on westbound SR 900 at South 129th Street but later reopened.
Troopers will continue to investigate.
