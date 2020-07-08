Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on I-5 South in Kent

UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-5 around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi on I-5 South early Wednesday morning, and traffic is at a near standstill while Washington State Patrol investigates.

Details are scarce, but troopers say the semi driver was not at fault.

Four southbound lanes on I-5 are closed in the area, and traffic is backed up for miles. Expect lengthy delays in the area for much of the morning.