Pedestrian seriously injured after Lacey crash

The Lacey Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

According to Lacey Fire Department (LFD), the crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of 53rd Ave. and College St. Southeast.

Multiple lanes are blocked in both directions. LFD is asking that drivers avoid the area.

The condition of the victim that was hit by the car is unknown.

This is a developing story.

