Pedestrian killed in Skagit County hit-and-run

Washington State Patrol is investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run in Skagit County.

The crash occurred on SR 9, near Cooma Place in the Big Lake area.

All lanes of SR 9 north of Lakeview Boulevard are blocked. SR 534 to the south and SR 538 to the north will each take you to I-5. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes if possible.

Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle involved, nor have they given any specifics about the victim's identity.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

