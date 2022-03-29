Pedestrian killed in Skagit County hit-and-run
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run in Skagit County.
The crash occurred on SR 9, near Cooma Place in the Big Lake area.
All lanes of SR 9 north of Lakeview Boulevard are blocked. SR 534 to the south and SR 538 to the north will each take you to I-5. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes if possible.
Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle involved, nor have they given any specifics about the victim's identity.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram