Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Avenue

Seattle police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning on Aurora Avenue.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with significant injuries.

Police said officers provided medical aid until medics took him to Harborview Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has any information to call the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-684-8923.