Pedestrian in a coma after hit-and-run in Maple Valley

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to find the driver who hit a 55-year-old pedestrian in Maple Valley Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9:30 PM at SE 237th St / Maple Valley Blk. Diamond Rd. The pedestrian, Billy Osborne, remains hospitalized in a coma.

Drivers with in-car video or info on the suspect or vehicle are asked to call 206/296-3311 or text a tip through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by using the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram