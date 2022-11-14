Pedestrian hit, killed on Pacific Highway South in Kent

article

A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night on Pacific Highway South in Kent.

According to Kent Police, someone called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was not breathing.

Police and medics responded and began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a car entering the Eastbound turn lanes to S. 272nd St. struck the man. Video showed that he was not in the crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The pedestrian was identified only as a Federal Way resident.

The driver was cooperating with police. Investigators said it did not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.